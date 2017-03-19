Officer-involved shooting: Kan. police K-9, suspect dead

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are mourning the loss of a K-9 in the line of duty on Saturday.

Just after 8 PM on Saturday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon at a residence inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in the 2300 block of E. MacArthur in Wichita, according to a social media report.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene the suspect of the disturbance came outside and had a gun, according to officers at the scene.

A Wichita Police K-9 Handler released K-9 Rooster to apprehend the suspect. The suspect started shooting and killed Rooster.

Officers returned fire and wounded the suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

K-9 Rooster had served with the Wichita Police Department for five years.