KHP: 2 hospitalized after chase, crash in stolen Jeep

RENO COUNTY – Two Kansas men were injured in an accident during a pursuit law enforcement just after 2p.m. on Saturday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Jeep Liberty was reported stolen out of Hutchinson.

The vehicle driven by Bryson Paul Allen, 26, Hutchinson, fled when Reno County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop.

During pursuit, the Jeep left the roadway and drove through several pastures and struck a fence in the 2000 block of E Longview Road.

Allen and a passenger Corey Wayne Drake, 37, Hutchinson, were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

They were not wearing a seat belts, according to the KHP.

Details on possible charges were not available on Saturday.