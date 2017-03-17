Students in IB program service learning projects in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students in the International Baccalaureate program at Hutchinson High School are working on special service learning projects this spring.

This year HHS has six students enrolled in this program who are doing service learning projects that will impact the community – Julia Hardenburger, Canyon Maldonado, Lance Page, Zach Schmitt, Jacob Stanley and Nick Vogel.

While all IB students have to do community service during high school, the International Baccalaureate Career Programme requires students to put together a specific service learning project. The IB Career Programme is the newest International Baccalaureate offering, begun by the organization in 2012 and offered at HHS, beginning in 2015-16.

The IBCP allows students to specialize in and focus on a career-related pathway. Students must take at least two Diploma Programme courses alongside the chosen career-related pathway courses. In addition to the course requirements, IBCP students must complete a reflective project and a service learning project.