Royals send six to triple A Omaha

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has optioned right-handed pitcher Andrew Edwards, catcher Cam Gallagher, infielders Hunter Dozierand Ramón Torres as well as outfielders Jorge Bonifacio and Bubba Starling to Omaha (AAA).

The Royals now have 45 active players remaining in Major League camp, which does not include left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who is on the 60-day disabled list. Of those 45 players in camp, 16 of them are non-roster invitees.