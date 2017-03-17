Kansas woman dies after ejected when SUV rolls

BOURBON COUNTY- A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 10a.m. on Friday in Bourbon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Austin E Farulkner, 16, Kansas City, was southbound on U.S. 69 ten miles north of Fort Scott.

The driver lost control over the vehicle when the driver’s side rear tire blew out.

The SUV traveled into went into the west ditch, rolled two times and the passenger Jennifer Shaw, 38, Pleasanton, was ejected.

Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Faulkner was not injured.