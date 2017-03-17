Kansas man held without bond for alleged child sex crimes

HODGEMAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in southwest Kansas are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes.

On March 10, Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Deputies with the help of Dodge City police located and arrested Tyler Setzkorn at a motel in Dodge City, according to a social media report.

He was transported to the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and is still being held without bond on a Hodgeman County warrant for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Setzkorn was expected to make a court appearance this week.

The Hodgeman County Attorney has not responded to requests for information in the case.