Kansas criminal threat suspect found hiding in library bathroom

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on criminal threat charges.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 Block of Kirwin Avenue in Salina for report of an intoxicated man attempting to enter a co-worker’s home, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

When the man identified as Jason Duffy, 31, Salina, wasn’t allowed to enter the home, he allegedly smashed a drinking glass on the front porch and threatened to kill the residents.

He fled the scene just before police arrived. Officers ultimately found him hiding nearby in a bathroom in the library on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Police arrested Duffy and he faces possible charges of criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption.