JCPenney to close at the Hutchinson Mall

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Last month, JCPenney announced another round of store closings, and today it was announced that the Hutchinson Store would be one of five in Kansas that will cease operations.

The closing is part of a plan to shutter 138 stores across the country. The closing of the Hutchinson Mall store is a hit to what has been a very positive upswing in tenants at the facility since its purchase by Rockstep Capital.

Along with Hutchinson, stores will close in Chanute, Great Bend, Lawrence and Winfield.

JCPenney says the closures are a part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.

Approximately 5,000 positions will be affected by nationwide closures.

Most stores will close in June. The liquidation process will begin on April 17.