WSU legend Dave Stallworth dies

WICHITA, Kan. — He was one of the all time greats in Wichita State basketball. Dave “The Rave” Stallworth has died. KWCH and WSU reports that Stallworth died on Wednesday. He was 75.

Stallworth was a major player in Wichita State’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 1964. The Shockers would also appear in the Final Four that year.

He was drafted by the New York Knicks of the NBA draft by the New York Knicks. He was the third overall pick and went on to play professionally for eight seasons.

Stallworth is the third leading all-time scorer in Wichita State men’s basketball history.