Pic Quik stores sold to Yesway

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An Iowa company has purchase a number of Hutchinson Pic Quik stores.

In a deal that was finalized late Thursday afternoon, Pic Quik owner Dan Fast told hutchpost.com that the stores have been sold to Yesway company.

Dan and Deb Fast have owned Pic Quik since 1982 taking over the chain from Ed and Vickie Fitzgerald who starting the chain of stores 51 years ago. The Fitzgeralds started the stores from the old Fitzgerald market at 8th and Plum.

Yesway has 31 stores in Iowa and is a full service convenience store that is community oriented.

In an interview with hutchpost.com on Tuesday, Dan Fast stated that they had been talking with Yes Way for about nine months after family members decided they did not want to continue with the family business.

Fast wanted to stress that this affects five stores including the two on E 4th, the two stores on east and West 30th, and the store at 11th and Severance, but the store at 800 S. Main will continue as Pic Quik

Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway plans to acquire, improve and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company’s website at www.yesway.com.