Hutch man arrested for three cases and a corrections violation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 20-year-old man on community corrections for a theft of a firearm now has three more cases filed against him.

In one case, Tyler Humphries is charged with three counts of theft of property or services. He’s accused of stealing a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup and a firearm on Nov. 29, 2016. On Nov. 28, 2016, he’s accused of stealing a 2007 Chevy Suburban.

He’s charged in a second case of false impersonation for reportedly trying to pass himself off as a public officer.

And the third case, he accused of theft by deception for signing papers at a pawn shop.

He apparently bonded out of jail after his arrest for these three cases, only to be arrested again on an arrest and detain order for violating his corrections in the case where he was convicted of stealing a firearm last year. No bond has been set in that case.