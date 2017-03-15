Two arrested on meth distribution charges after traffic stop early Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two people were jailed early this morning on drug distribution charges.

William Sallee and Micki Minor, both 32 face potential charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to sell, possession of meth and personal use drug paraphernalia. Sallee is also charged with interference with law enforcement.

The arrest coming around 12:45 a.m. this morning in the 700 block of East 1 st.

Apparently Minor was driving the vehicle and a police officer made a traffic stop. During that stop, she told the officer she had no I-D on her, so she gave consent to search her purse. That led to the discovery of a pipe and small bag with a white powder inside. She was then arrested.

That led to a search of the vehicle where police reported to finding numerous bags of meth, syringes, a working scale and other paraphernalia associated with the distribution of drugs. They found as many as 13 small bags of suspected meth.

Sallee faces the interference charge for allegedly giving the name Steve Wilkins to law enforcement. A check later gave positive ID of who he was. He told police that he gave the fake name over fears he may have warrants.

Bonds set at $18,500 for Sallee and $18,000 for Minor and after a court appearance, bonds for both were left the same.

Both will be back in court next week for the reading of any formal charges.