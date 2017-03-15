Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle enter pleas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two people arrested back in December for stealing a truck and then crashing it in the county entered pleas in the case.

Nineteen-year-old Alex Currie and 24-year-old Heather O’Gorman are now guilty of stealing a Dodge pickup in Hutchinson on Dec. 28, 2016 only to crash the vehicle in the county. The pickup belonged to a corrections officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. Inside the vehicle was prison sort gear, three vallistic vest, two kevlar helmets, a gas mask and miscellaneous tactical gear.

Obviously, the criminal damage is for crashing the vehicle when they turned east on Blanchard at a high rate of speed, lost control on a curve and left the roadway to the right, entering the ditch, and overturning the truck onto its top. The two were reportedly seen near the vehicle just before it was stolen.

Both were also involved in another case involving burglary from March 28, of last year. In that case, the two are accused of breaking into another vehicle, stealing a woman’s wallet, forging a $600.00 money gram and causing damage to the vehicle.

With both entering pleas, sentencing will come in late April.