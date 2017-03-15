One of three suspects in a marijuana cultivation case waives preliminary hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One of three people arrested in a marijuana cultivation case Wednesday and will now face a possible jury trial.

Gage Beasley faces possible trial for cultivation of a hallucinogenic drug, either marijuana or mushrooms, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture or grow illegal drugs, possession of marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia.

Police apparently went to the residence in the 500 block of East 9th, on a warrant check for a co-defendant, Tracy Roberts apparently had some outstanding warrants for both District and Municipal Court.

Officers could apparently smell marijuana and also saw some bongs in plain sight. They eventually obtained a search warrant and allege that they found items consistent with the use of drugs including marijuana and illegal mushrooms. According to the criminal complaint, they allege they found between 4 and 50 plants of a hallucinogenic drug. Police allege they also found items used to cultivate drugs.

The cases against Roberts and a third man, Kelby Becker remain pending.