(UPDATE)Man accused of attempted murder wants evidence suppressed

Man accused of attempted murder wants statements made to police suppressed

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After the trial was continued recently for a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing another man during a confrontation now wants some of the evidence suppressed.

Venancio Vigil Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder with an an alternate count of aggravated battery.

The defense claims in their motion that any statements made by the defendant were involuntary and give under duress. They question whether he was read his Miranda rights. District Attorney Keith Schroeder says he was read he Miranda rights and declined to talk to police. They also want a witness identification suppressed, but Schroeder says he doesn’t intend to call that person as a witness anyway.

Schroeder says he also filed a motion to bring into the trial, evidence his gang affiliation.

A motion’s hearing is scheduled for Thursday in front of Judge Tim Chambers.

The victim in the case was apparently working undercover for law enforcement and had informed on someone with a group called the Texas Syndicate. Vigil was believed to be a part of that group and told the victim he was going to kill him because of what he did. He then began stabbing the victim. That was back on August 31 of last year.

Francisco Gracia Jr. was transported by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery and then transferred to a Wichita hospital for further treatment where he was in ICU for five days.

Judge Chambers recently granted the states motion to continue the trial. It’s now scheduled for May 2. He also ordered that all discovery be given to the defense by this Friday.

Vigil remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.