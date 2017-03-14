United Way Fire Relief efforts continue



HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a Tuesday Facebook post by the United Way of Reno County, they have now taken in over $10,000 for the Hutchinson Fires Disaster Relief effort.

That includes Jackson Meat of Hutchinson who raised $800 toward that effort.

If you would like to contribute to this fund, it’s not too late. You can call 211 to make a contribution or direct your contributions to United Way of Reno County Disaster Fire Fund, PO Box 2230, Hutchinson KS 67504, or just drop it by their office at 924 N. Main in Hutchinson.