Sheriff: Kansas man jailed after 100 mile-per-hour chase

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect after a Tuesday morning high-speed chase.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a deputy pulled over a 2013 GMC Sierra for improper driving left of center in the 2200 block of Kansas140 Highway, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan

When the Deputy attempted to approach the vehicle, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy pursued the suspect at speeds of 100-miles-per-hour and turned south on Burma Road

The suspect, identified as Adam Gantenbein, 30, Abilene, eventually pulled over as he approached Smolan Road.

Gantenbein was booked into the Saline County jail for driving under the influence, flee and elude and speeding.