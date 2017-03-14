Reno County US-50 Highway bridge project set to begin



RENO COUNTY — Starting the week of March 20, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a bridge rehabilitation project on US-50 in western Reno County.

The bridge carrying US-50 over BNSF Railroad is just west of the City of Sylvia and about three miles miles east of the Reno/Stafford County Line.

Traffic through this work zone will be reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Reduced speed limits of 45 mph through the construction zone can be expected. Drivers can expect delays of less than 15 minutes. All loads over 10 feet of total width should seek alternative routes.

The bridge preservation project is scheduled to be completed and reopen the highway to unrestricted traffic by September 2017, depending on delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Bridges Inc. from Newton is the prime contractor for this $1,327,000 project, which is funded by T-WORKS, the transportation program passed by the Kansas Legislature.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert, obey the warning signs, and “Give ‘Em a Brake!” when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.