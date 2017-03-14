Reno County Commissioners consider plans for AgriCenter expansion and other items

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission Tuesday held a public hearing over issuing taxable industrial revenue bonds for the purpose of financing the acquisition, construction, furnishing and equipping the AgriCenter at 920 Wilbeck Drive in South Hutchinson.

As part of the project, the company would be granted a tax abatement for 10 years, however, officials with the company say with the expansion, that would include more sales that would translate into more sales tax collections for the county. The company also plans on adding additional jobs.

The 36,000-square-foot facility will double existing showroom space.

One thing that came to light during the meeting is the county policy for granting tax abatements, which only includes the building and not the land. Officials with the company nor the commission were aware that this is the current policy. Because company officials didn’t know, it appears the commission is in favor of including the land as well.

The commission will have to also approve a resolution for the bonds not to exceed $4,000,000.

No final decision was made on the issue Tuesday, but should come up at future meetings.

The commission did approve the annual agreement with KDOT for the treatment of noxious weeds in the KDOT right away.

They also approved the request from the county’s Solid Waste Department to purchase a D8T Dozer from Foley Equipment in Wichita at a cost of $814,948. As we mentioned earlier, $700,000 of that will come from their budget and the rest through temporary notes.