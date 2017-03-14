Kansas court hears convicted killer’s child porn appeal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is weighing an imprisoned convicted killer’s claims that investigators illegally seized his computer, leading to an additional prison term for child pornography.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that an attorney for Jason Hachmeister told the state’s high court Tuesday that the seizure of his client’s computer during the homicide investigation defied common sense.

Hachmeister was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years in the 2011 killing of 58-year-old Sheila Hachmeister, who was stabbed and strangled.

That sentence was to run simultaneously to the seven-year prison he got for convictions of 105 counts of possession of child porn.

A Shawnee County prosecutor argued Tuesday that the confiscation of the computer and ensuing searches of it were handled appropriately.