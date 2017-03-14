Jim Belushi and Board of Comedy coming to the Fox

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Need a little laughter in your life? Jim Belushi, star of the hit ABC sitcom “According to Jim,” former Saturday Night Live cast member and alumni of Chicago’s famed Second City comedy troupe, will bring the “Board of Comedy” to Hutchinson for a special evening of improvisational comedy at the Fox Theatre.

Jim and the group will take suggestions from the audience to help create the scenes onstage, and may even make some audience members stars of the show.

Belushi also served as executive producer, music composer and director on “According to Jim.” After wrapping 182 episodes for its eighth and final season, the family-favorite series also hit a milestone when it launched into off-net syndication in 2007. A favorite of film, television and stage audiences, Belushi is one of the great leading character actors equally at home in drama and comedy, and a gifted performer who can also hold a room as frontman of a rhythm and blues band.

Accompanying Belushi as the “Board of Comedy” will be Megan Grano, Larry Joe Campbell, Trey Stone, and Joshua Funk, all of whom are classically trained professional

improvisers who tour regularly nationwide.

Tickets: $55, $60, $65 and are available at the Fox Box Office at 18 East 1st Avenue Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call (877) FOX-SHOW

Tickets are also available online at www.hutchinsonfox.com.