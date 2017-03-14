Hutchinson School Board approves items on agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S.D. 308 School Board Monday approved the Purchase of 48 additional security cameras for the district. The cameras and related hardware will be used to replace failed cameras or placed in areas of need.

They also approved the hiring of an assistant principal for Morgan Elementary School. The district’s second-largest school has been without an assistant principal since a 2010 round of budget cuts.

They also approved a new joint program with Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson to bring student leadership training to Hutchinson Middle School in 2017-18.

The board approved a partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs in which the agency will sponsor a half-time teaching position at Hutchinson Middle School – 7. The staff member will use Leadership Essentials curriculum developed by the National Boys and Girls Clubs. The curriculum fits with many of the leadership skills the district would like middle school students to have.

Under the program, the Boys and Girls Clubs will reimburse the district for a half-time teacher.