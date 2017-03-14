Hutch man read formal charges in meth distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man arrested with his wife back on Jan. 26 was back in court Tuesday where he was told of the charges filed against him.

During the hearing, Stephen Montaldo requested a reduction of his bond, but he faces a level one drug felony, which would include presumptive prison if convicted. That charge is possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Because of that charge, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied the request.

Other charges include possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, oxycodone, marijuana and aggravated endangerment of a child.

The Reno Co. Drug Enforcement Unit served a warrant at the home where it found about a quarter pound of methamphetamine and about 19 grams of marijuana or marijuana hash, a small baggie of suspected heroin, oxycodone, packaging material, working scales, and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old girl was placed into protective custody and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia due to items found in her room.

Sophia Montaldo is also charged in the case and the cases against both of them will be on April 5.