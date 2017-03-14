Haven USD 312 to keep Yoder and Partridge schools open

HAVEN, Kan. — When the Haven USD 312 School Board began discussions on how to address declining enrollments at the Partridge and Yoder Elementary Schools the three options were to close one of the schools, split the students into the two schools by grade or simply leave things as they are.

It was the last option that the board went with during last night’s agenda session. Superintendent Clark Wedel says the schools will stay open and run as they currently are for the foreseeable future. He did say that at some point the matter will probably come back before the board again. The decision came after months of discussion about the future of the two schools.

Wedel also tells Eagle Media that a special meeting will be held to discuss what direction the district needs to take in dealing with enrollment and budget issues in the future.

Also last night the board got an update on the continue construction as part of the $12 million bond issue. Wedel says the new gymnasium will be finished in the next week or so and will be in full use. The district is also preparing for another project to deal with some heating and air conditioning matters.