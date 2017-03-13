Virginia Mae Boggs | 1927 – 2017

LYONS – Virginia Mae Boggs, 89, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Plevna, to Ralph Edward and Grace Pearl (O’Bleness) Secrest.

Virginia was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

On June 16, 1947, she married George Boggs in Hutchinson. They shared almost 70 years of marriage. He survives.

Other survivors include: daughter, Sandra Griffin of Hutchinson; sister, Marge Secrest of Fowler; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Deborah Gobble; and sons, Ralph and Stephen.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.