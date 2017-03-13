Teen sentenced in Kansas deputy involved shooting

GEARY COUNTY –A Nebraska man was sentenced Friday in connection with a September shooting by a Geary County Sheriff’s Deputy.

A judge sentenced Dylan Binnick, 19, Beatrice, to 59-months in prison after he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of attempted second degree murder, according to Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell,

Binnick was shot and wounded by a Geary County sheriff’s deputy in September in an incident on Skiddy Road.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rural Geary County in response to a report of a possible vehicle accident, with three suspicious subjects walking in the area of Skiddy Road and Skiddy West, according to Sheriff Toney Wolf.

When Deputies arrived in the area about one mile north of Skiddy Cemetery they made contact with two male subjects, and one female subject. “Deputies met the subjects in the roadway, got out, started to do some investigation on the accident that occurred and tried to find out who these individuals were,” said Wolf.

“Binnick was very apprehensive about giving up any identification or anything.

He finally gave up his identification, then drew a gun out of his waistband. The Deputy drew his weapon and shot Binnick,” said Wolf.

He was transported to a hospital in Topeka but required no surgery.