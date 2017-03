Richard “Dick” Dale Dwyer, 81, died March 10, 2017, in Hutchinson. He was born April 1, 1935, in Hutchinson, to Clarence and Ruth (Sloan) Dwyer. Dick graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963.

On June 14, 1958, he married Margaret L. Votruba in Hutchinson. They were blessed with 58 wonderful years of marriage. Dick retired from the Gas Service Co. after 34 years. He was a member of Church of the Holy Cross. He and his beloved, Marg, presented “Marriage Encounter Weekends” for nine years and “Evenings for the Engaged” for 26 years. Dick and Marg enjoyed Kansas nature, lake time and riding 4-wheelers in the sand hills. He deeply loved his family and spoiling his grandchildren. Dick’s favorite hobby was creating woodworking gifts.

Dick is survived by: wife, Margaret; children, Debbie and Steve Mullins, Hutchinson, Susie and Mark Marshall, Wichita, Michael and Renni Dwyer, Huntington Beach, Calif.; grandchildren, Matt and Ashley Mullins, Jenny and AJ Wilson, Chris Mullins, Joey and Stacy Marshall, Sarah Mullins and fiance Brent Engel, Jeremy, Johnny, Jamey, and Jessy Marshall, Ryan and Zac Dwyer; great-grandchildren, Jasper, Catherine, Matthew, Lucas, Crew, Maria, and Patrick; and sister, Marieta and Jim Bowlus, Highland Ranch, Colo. Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Church of the Holy Cross, 26th and Plum, Hutchinson, with Father Roger S. Lumbre officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday with family to receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Church of the Holy Cross, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 6750