Reno County man enters plea in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 27-year-old man charged with two counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal damage entered a plea Monday to one of the battery counts and the criminal damage count.

Jory Voss entered the no contest plea for choking a woman at a residence in Langdon back on Jan. 7. Another man at the residence reportedly struck Voss with some type of club to get him off the woman. Then those two began to fight. The man was struck by Voss causing him to have four broken ribs. That victim was taken to an area medical facility for treatment.

Voss was also found guilty of causing damage inside the home including throwing and breaking things inside.

As part of the agreement, he will serve his time for a drug case going back to 2013 and then the two sides will recommend three years of community corrections for the most recent case. The corrections wouldn’t begin until the sentence in the drug case is served.

He remains jailed on a bond of $50,500 and sentencing will be in front of District Judge Tim Chambers on April 21.