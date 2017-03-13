Red Cross and others help those affected by the wildfires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Volunteer agencies, and local, state and federal government agencies provided information and assistance through a Multi-Agency Resource Center for those affected by the recent wildfires.

The center was set up at the Kansas State Fair grounds in Hutchinson.

Trained caseworkers were on hand to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork and locate assistance for their specific disaster-caused needs such as housing information, groceries, clothing, medicine, household items, clean up support and financial assistance.

The MARC provided a one stop shop for individuals and families. Those applying for assistance were required to bring identification showing their address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

For additional information about available services and resources please contact 2-1-1.

And a second center will open at Ashland High School in Clark County Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.