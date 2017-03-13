New Executive Director United Way of Reno County announced

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Board of Directors for United Way of Reno County announced Monday the promotion of Lisa Gleason to Executive Director of United Way of Reno County.

“As a board, we are very excited to have Lisa lead our United Way. She brings to the organization a wealth of knowledge about our community and a passion to help others. We will see good things happening with the United Way under Lisa’s guidance.” Steve Rempel, Board Chair.

Lisa Gleason has grown up in Hutchinson and has a passion for helping develop our community into the best place to live, work and play. Lisa worked for Dillard’s, Inc. for 23 years with the last 12 years in the role of store manager. She transitioned from retail to health care and created the Guest/Patient Relations Department at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She did this for 5 years before she was asked to step into the role of Director of Community Impact for United Way of Reno County. In this role, Lisa has worked with community partners to bring more focus and synergy to resolving community-level education, financial stability and health issues. A community of connected individuals, all people, united and working together for the benefit of all, is at the heart of where her focus is.

Lisa’s community involvement has included serving on the following boards; Reno County Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Reno County, Hospice and Homecare of Reno County, Wesley Towers, Our Redeemer Lutheran, Rotary, Leadership Reno County Alumni Association as well as currently serving on the Housing Commission.

Lisa is married to Lee Gleason. They have three children, Christopher, Brent and Kati and three grandchildren.