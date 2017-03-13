Hutch woman busted in June 2016 case read formal charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A woman who now makes her home in Great Bend arrested in June of last year was before a judge where she was read the formal charges against her

Allyssia Jackson has been charged with aggravated burglary, stalking and domestic battery.

It was in June 1, when she allegedly broke into a residence 500 block of West 6th that belongs to a person she apparently at one time she had a relationship with. In court, she questioned how she could be charged with aggravated burglary when it was her residence. However, later she stated she lives in Great Bend.

They apparently had trouble locating her after they filed the charges.

Even though she also has a Barton County case, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed to lower her bond from $10,000 to $6,500.