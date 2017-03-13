Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





3/11/2017 Lopez Crystal $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



3/11/2017 Josephson Jerry Dean $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



3/11/2017 Zuniga Aaliah Marie $0 Failure to Appear



3/11/2017 Turner Mark Daniel $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



3/11/2017 Crawford Alexis Nicole $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



3/11/2017 Harper Raymond Alfred Douglas $0 Failure to Appear



3/11/2017 Hogan Sean Anthony Roylynn $250 Failure to Appear



3/11/2017 Hogan Sean Anthony Roylynn $250 Probation Violation



3/11/2017 Hogan Sean Anthony Roylynn $250 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense

