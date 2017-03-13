Alan Beam – Wichita

Alan Kent Beam, 62, of Wichita, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017. He was born in McPherson to Royce and Phyllis (Bowman) Beam on May 16, 1954. He attended Elyria and McPherson public schools and graduated from Kansas State University.

Alan spent his working years as a salesman and loved connecting with people.

He is survived by his life-mate, Kathy Zaremba of the home; brothers, Daryl Beam (Corina) of Hays and Neal Beam of McPherson; sister, Lisa Meyer (David) of Winston-Salem, NC; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 2:00 PM at the McPherson Church of the Brethren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations are suggested to the American Kidney Fund in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.