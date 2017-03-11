Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

3/10/2017 Willoughby Robert Joseph $2,000 Urinating/Defecating in Public



3/10/2017 Willoughby Robert Joseph $2,000 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/10/2017 Willoughby Robert Joseph $2,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



3/10/2017 Stowell Kelly Bryan $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/10/2017 Bonnette Casey Edward $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



3/10/2017 Barnard Courtney Kay $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



3/10/2017 Schremmer Todd Joseph $0 Probation Violation



3/10/2017 Schremmer Todd Joseph $0 Probation Violation



3/10/2017 Schremmer Todd Joseph $0 Probation Violation



3/10/2017 Schremmer Todd Joseph $0 Probation Violation



3/10/2017 Bradley Rex Wade $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense



3/10/2017 McComb Timothy Ward Kent $0 Probation Violation



3/10/2017 Garcia Ruben $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/10/2017 Garcia Ruben $0 Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction



3/10/2017 Lane Diane Jene $0 Failure to Appear



3/10/2017 Lane Diane Jene $0 Failure to Appear



3/10/2017 Sisson Kyle Jacob $0 Indirect Contempt



3/10/2017 Garcia Javier Edwin $0 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement



3/10/2017 Akins Cory Wayne $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



3/10/2017 Akins Cory Wayne $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



3/10/2017 Akins Cory Wayne $0 Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without



3/10/2017 Jackson Allyssia Marae Treneec $10,000 Burglary; AGGRAVATED



3/10/2017 Jackson Allyssia Marae Treneec $10,000 Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear



3/10/2017 Jackson Allyssia Marae Treneec $10,000 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



3/10/2017 Payne Heather Kay $0 Probation Violation



3/10/2017 Christiansen Joshua James $0 Failure to Appear



3/10/2017 Christiansen Joshua James $0 Probation Violation



3/10/2017 Johnson Philnile Anthony $1,500 Probation Violation



3/10/2017 Bair Joshua Adam $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



3/10/2017 Bair Joshua Adam $0 Flee & Elude; 1st Offense



3/10/2017 Bair Joshua Adam $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



3/10/2017 Bair Joshua Adam $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



3/10/2017 Steele III Earl Grant $0 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of specified KSA



3/10/2017 Oulton Taran William Redmond $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/10/2017 Oulton Taran William Redmond $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/10/2017 Oulton Taran William Redmond $0 Possess, Consume, Obtain, Purchase Alcoholic Liquor or Cereal Malt Beverage while less that 21 YOA

Full Jail Log