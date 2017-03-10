Unemployment numbers for January released

TOPEKA, Kan. – January unemployment numbers in Kansas including for city’s and county’s was released Friday from the Kansas Department of Labor.

It shows the rate in Hutchinson at 5.1 percent and the rate for Reno County is at 4.6 percent.

There were 1,357 residents looking for work in the county that month, most of those individuals living in Hutchinson.

The preliminary state estimates show the January seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent. This was down from 4.3 percent in December and unchanged from January 2016.