Two suspected drug dealers formally charged



HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people arrested recently for allegedly selling methamphetamine have been formally charged.

Jacqueline Jurgens and Deven Ratzlaff are now both charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute for an arrest that goes back to March 1.

Law enforcement did a search of the residence in the 500 block of East 1st, and inside the residence was 3.6 grams of methamphetamine, baggies, three working scales used syringes and pipes with residue.

They had revoked Jurgens bond in an earlier case and her bond was set at $50,000 in he new case. But, in court Friday, she asked for some help with her bond so she could go to drug treatment, but Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen said she didn’t have much sympathy because every time she’s given a chance, she picks up another case.

In the other case, Jurgens is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The latest cases against Jurgens and Ratzlaff will now move to a waiver-status docket.