Robert “Bob” Paul Applegate | 1928 – 2017

Robert P. “Bob” Applegate, 88, of Hutchinson, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Nov. 19, 1928, in Arlington, to Paul and Edna (Hammer) Applegate. Bob graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1946. He worked for Sterling Drilling for many years and also at Detroiter Mobile Homes. Bob was a member of the Friends Church.

On Jan. 28, 1950, he married Wilda J. Hardwick in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: sons, Gary Applegate (Sharine) of Hutchinson and Bruce Applegate (Svetlana Kobka) of Spearfish, SD; daughter, Alisa Williamson (John) of Sturgis, SD; grandchildren, Wendy White, Robert Applegate (Kelsi), Dustin Applegate, Amanda Applegate, Anna Fenner, Cassie Applegate (David Copeland), Abbie Applegate, Courtney Applegate, Misha Kobka, Elvira Kobka, Nathan Williamson, Jodee Oliver (Seth), Chase Williamson (Natalie); 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Tull of Amarillo, TX; sisters-in-law, Iona Applegate of Arlington, Rachel Applegate of Hutchinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wes Applegate and Eddie Applegate.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, with Pastor John Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Arlington. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.