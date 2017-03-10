James William Mahoney, Sr. | 1948 – 2017

James William Mahoney Sr. 68, of South Hutchinson, died March 7, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center. Wichita. He was born June 8, 1948, in Hutchinson, the son of Jessie and Margaret Mahoney.

James graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1967 and was a member of Mount Olivet Church. He retired from Kuhn Krause.

James married Brenda Daniel on April 13, 1968, in Hutchinson. They divorced in 1973. He later married Lela Crile on Nov. 16, 1973, in Pretty Prairie. She survives. Other survivors include: children, James “Jimmie,” Gloria Mendoza, Otha “Porky” Ratley, Angela Mahoney and Jeremy Mahoney; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister; two brothers. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Claude and Clem Mahoney.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Mount Olivet Church, 18 17th Crestview, Hutchinson, with Pastor Luanne Haddaway presiding. Elliott Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or Macular Degeneration Association in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.