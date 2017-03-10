HCTEA welder places first at Beloit

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy student won a regional welding contest Friday.

Dalton Frank, an HCTEA welding student from Nickerson, placed first in the gas metal arc welding contest at the North Central Kansas Technical College competition in Beloit.

In all there were 85 competitors from 29 different schools across Kansas and Nebraska. Frank scored 467 points out of 500, outscoring the second-place welder by 20 points. As first-place winner, Frank was awarded $1,000 scholarship to NCK, a Victor cutting torch kit, duffle bag, a cap and $50 gift card to Cabella’s.

HCTEA sent 12 juniors and seniors from Hutchinson, Haven, Inman, Sterling, Nickerson and Buhler. Six of these students ranked in the top 25:

Dalton Frank, Nickerson, 1st

Justin Hard, Hutchinson, 18th

Brady Ravenstien, Sterling, 19th

Dalton Beshiers, Nickerson, 22nd

Cole Wilkey, Sterling, 23rd

Austin Palmer, Buhler, 25th

Students also competed using a Lincoln Electric welding simulator with Frank and Refujio Marquez, an HHS junior, tying for first on the simulator with 92 points. HCTEA held five of the top six spots.