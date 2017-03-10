Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





3/9/2017 Hemphill Steven Dale $0 Failure to Appear



3/9/2017 Bressler Kevin Byron $7,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/9/2017 Bressler Kevin Byron $7,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/9/2017 Bressler Kevin Byron $7,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Felony case



3/9/2017 Meyer Matthew Aaron $1,600 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



3/9/2017 Meyer Matthew Aaron $1,600 Criminal Damage to Property; To injure or defraud; < $1,000



3/9/2017 Meyer Matthew Aaron $1,600 Disorderly Conduct; Brawling or fighting



3/9/2017 Loudenback Chase Richard $0 Probation Violation



3/9/2017 Loudenback Chase Richard $0 Probation Violation



3/9/2017 Loudenback Chase Richard $0 Probation Violation



3/9/2017 Loudenback Chase Richard $0 Probation Violation



3/9/2017 Loudenback Chase Richard $0 Probation Violation



3/9/2017 Wedel Sean Michael $10,000 Probation Violation



3/9/2017 Wedel Sean Michael $10,000 Probation Violation



3/9/2017 Wedel Sean Michael $10,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/9/2017 Wedel Sean Michael $10,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/9/2017 Wedel Sean Michael $10,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/9/2017 Cellers Joshua David $0 False Impersonation



3/9/2017 Long Brandi Allison $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/9/2017 Long Brandi Allison $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/9/2017 Long Brandi Allison $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/9/2017 Long Brandi Allison $0 Failure to Appear



3/9/2017 Long Brandi Allison $0 Failure to Appear



3/9/2017 Long Brandi Allison $0 Failure to Appear



3/9/2017 Rexford Coena Ann $0 Computer Crime; Use computer to defraud



3/9/2017 Rexford Coena Ann $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,000



3/9/2017 Henrici Laural Lynn $10,500 Failure to Appear



3/9/2017 Henrici Laural Lynn $10,500 Failure to Appear



3/9/2017 Henrici Laural Lynn $10,500 Failure to Appear



3/9/2017 Henrici Laural Lynn $10,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/9/2017 Henrici Laural Lynn $10,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/9/2017 Henrici Laural Lynn $10,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



3/9/2017 Sims Victoria Samantha $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



3/9/2017 Roberts Keeon Patrick $500 Failure to Appear



3/9/2017 Nagel Kayleigh Nicole $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/9/2017 Nagel Kayleigh Nicole $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



3/9/2017 Kennicotti Clifford Randal $15,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control of Property with Value < $1,500; from 3 Businesses within 72 Hours



3/9/2017 Kennicotti Clifford Randal $15,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



3/9/2017 Kennicotti Clifford Randal $15,000 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



3/9/2017 Kennicotti Clifford Randal $15,000 Probation Violation



3/9/2017 Kennicotti Clifford Randal $15,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/9/2017 Kennicotti Clifford Randal $15,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



3/9/2017 Kennicotti Clifford Randal $15,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance

