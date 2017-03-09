USD 308 will host the largest symphony concert of the year next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The annual String Fling will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Memorial Hall, 101 South Walnut. The event will feature all the district’s orchestra students from sixth grade through high school.
About 200 musicians will be involved in the event.
The concert provides all the district’s stringed musicians a chance to perform together. Younger students have the opportunity to see what is in store for them as they advance in orchestra.
Admission is free.
Comments
Jihn says
The String Fling is on March 21st NOT the 14th. You have posted the wrong date. I have a 6th grader that’s involved in this and he gave me a paper from the orchestra teacher stating this.