Kan. woman accused in gun vandalism charged with damaging tractors

PAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas woman made a first court appearance Wednesday in Pawnee County court in connection with a series of reported vandalism using a gun.

Michele Cresci, 48 of Pawnee Rock, faces a five-count complaint: four counts of Criminal Damage to Property of at least $1,000, but less than $25,000, and one count of Criminal Damage to Property of less than $1,000, a Class B nonperson misdemeanor.

The Complaint alleges that three tractors and two structures were damaged in separate incidents in rural Pawnee County between July 31 and September 19 of 2016.

The felony charges carry prison sentences between 5 and 17 months with the Kansas Department of Correction depending on the defendant’s criminal history.

A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for March 22, 2017.

Police say Cresci also confessed that she was the person shooting a gun in a security camera video at the Yoga Central Studio, 6003 10th Street in Great Bend.

She is being held in the Pawnee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.