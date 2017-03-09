Helping your neighbors recover after disasters

Reno County VOAD Press Release

Media Announcement for Immediate Use

Date: March 7, 2017

Contact: Lisa Gleason, Executive Director United Way of Reno County/Reno County VOAD Chair@ 620.669.9329 or cell 620.474.9823

Reno County VOAD – Hutch fires disaster relief

Hutchinson, KS – The Reno County VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) is issuing a statement regarding donations for disaster relief. If you would like to make a monetary donation to assist the VOAD with repair and clean up for those without resources, VOAD asks that you make that donation to Hutchinson/Reno County Disaster Recovery Fund at the Hutchinson Community Foundation, PO Box 298, Hutchinson, KS 67504-0298 or Disaster Fund at United Way of Reno County, PO Box 2230, Hutchinson Kansas 67504-2230. You can also call 211 for more information.