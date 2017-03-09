HCC’s Helman’s Huge Series Nets KJCCC Honor

Steve Carpenter-HCC Sports Information

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Hutchinson Community College sophomore second baseman Michael Helman was named the Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week after a five-home run weekend against Seward County.

Helman, a sophomore from Lincoln, Neb., was nearly unstoppable last Saturday and Sunday as he led the Blue Dragons to a four-game road sweep of Seward County and helped Hutchinson extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Helman was 11 for 18 (.632) with a slugging percentage of 1.667, amassing 30 total bases. Helman had two doubles, a triple and five home runs in the series. He scored 12 runs and had 10 RBIs.

Helman had four multi-hit games and had four-RBI games twice. He also had two two-home run games.

The Blue Dragon second baseman is the first Blue Dragon this season to win the weekly conference honor. He is now eligible for NJCAA National Player of the Week honors. That award will be announced on Wednesday.