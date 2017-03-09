Donald Lee Sherrick | 1933 – 2017 | Obituary

Donald Lee Sherrick, 83, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Good Samaritan Village, Hutchinson. He was born April 21, 1933, in Newton, Iowa, the son of Irwin and Vera (Holdsworth) Sherrick.

He was a 1951 graduate of Newton High School, Newton, Iowa and a 1956 graduate of Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.. Donald was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.

Donald was a regional claims manager for 17 years with Farmland Insurance. Then he was president of Kansas Farmers Service Assoc., retiring with 27 years of service in 1996.

He loved life, and playing golf in retirement. Donald and Helen enjoyed traveling and he was loved by many.

Donald married the love of his life, Helen Lucille Freeman, April 26, 1962, at Freeman Chapel, First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, by Reverend Freeman. She survives, along with their daughter, Deborah Mitzner and husband, Tim of Wichita; two nieces and two nephews, Elizabeth Isaminger and husband Dana of Rocklin, Calif., Jennifer Freeman of Leroy, Kan., Bob Sherrick and wife Susan of Citrus Heights, Calif. and Jeff Freeman of Topeka, Kan. and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Irwin Jr.; sister, Maxine Sherrick and nephew, David Sherrick.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Dr. Larry McCrary presiding.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson.

Memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Fund at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Public Library or Kindred Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.