Discarded cigarette blamed for $75K Kansas house fire

GEARY COUNTY – A Thursday morning fire at a home in Junction City is being blamed on improperly disposed of smoking material.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the fire crews responded to report of a fire in a home at 2706 Oakwood Drive in Junction City, according to a social media report.

Firefighters were advised that the fire was at the rear of the residence with a propane bottle on the deck and all occupants were out of the house.

The fire spread to the attic area of the home from the outside deck. Firefighters opened the roof and interior crews opened the ceiling up in the involved area and extinguished fire extension in the attic.

Ventilation of the structure was completed to remove smoke.

The damage estimates were $75,000 to the contents and structure, according to JCFD Chief Terry Johnson.