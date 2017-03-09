Convicted murderer seeks relief from criminal case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A man convicted of of 2nd degree intentional murder was sentenced to 15 and half years in prison has apparently filed a civil motion over the case.

Aaron Alvarez was found guilty for the stabbing death of 23-year-old Allen Frank on November 24, 2011. The two got into an altercation after Alvarez may have accidentally struck Frank’s girlfriend. The two then argued and Alvarez stabbed Frank in the stomach which caused internal bleeding into his abdomen. He also had a severe slash in his neck as well.

Defendants file what is called a Habeas Corpus motion which is a civil filing when they have exhausted all other appeals.

A status hearing over the civil filing is scheduled for Friday in front of Judge Tim Chambers.