HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Congressman Roger Marshall will begin his March Listening Tour on Saturday, March 11, and it will continue through Saturday, March 18.

He’ll be at McPherson Hospital at the Hess Education Center at 1 p.m. Saturday, then at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center at 4 p.m. that same day.

If you would like to visit with the First District Congressman, you’re encouraged to attend those two stops.