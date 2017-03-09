BREAKING: Reno County fires contained and residents are being allowed to go home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – As of 3 p.m. officials are allowing families displaced by the fires back into the evacuation zone north of Hutchinson. Only residents of that area will be allowed in.

According to Sheriff Randy Henderson, those individuals will need to check in at two locations, 82nd and Plum and 69th and Lorraine. At this time, they will require identification, however, if some left to quick, where they didn’t have their ID, he says they’ll work through that.

He says the fires are now contained and at 6 p.m, all the check points will be eliminated and things north of Hutchinson will get back to normal.

Again, the fires are finally contained in Reno County and families effected will be allowed back into the evacuated areas. He says they also met with the families who lost their homes, that occurring at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and then those who had damage at 1:15 p.m.

Sheriff Henderson says even though they will eliminate the check points they will still have patrols in the area.