14-year-old calls in a prank to 911 over person with a gun at local middle school

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police were called to Hutchinson Middle School 8 Thursday afternoon during dismissal time.
Apparently around 3:39 pm, officers were sent to the school in reference to a 911 caller who stated, “He has a gun.” and then hung up.
Arriving officers were able to locate a 14-year-old student who admitted to placing the call as a prank.
He was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor traffic warrant as well as the charge of giving a false alarm.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
fake name goes here says
DOH!